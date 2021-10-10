Broncos look to rebound against the Steelers today

DENVER (KDVR) — After suffering a concussion on his final pass of the first half against the Ravens last Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater flew with the team to Pittsburgh and has a chance to play.

On Saturday, Adam Schefter tweeted that a source said Bridgewater has cleared protocol and will start versus the Steelers.

Denver will be with some of it’s better offensive weapons, as Melvin Gordon III and Courtland Sutton are both officially active for the game after going into the weekend questionable. Denver will be without some key members on defense, including Ronald Darby, Kary Vincent Jr. and Jamar Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are 1-3 and 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger is in the midst of a deep slump, writes the Associated Press. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin remains adamant that Roethlisberger is “absolutely” capable of playing at a high level.