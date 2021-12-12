Broncos activate Callahan, Kiser, Ojemudia from injured reserve

Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) is helped after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game agaisnt the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos activated three players from injured reserve, including cornerback Bryce Callahan.

The team also placed outside linebacker Malik Reed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Broncos are 6-6 and host Detroit on Sunday.

The Lions are 1-10-1. Callahan was placed on injured reserve Nov. 3 due to a knee injury.

Denver also activated inside linebacker Micah Kiser and cornerback Michael Ojemudia from injured reserve.

The team will honor former Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died Thursday night in his suburban Atlanta home at 33. The players will wear a No. 88 decal on their helmet. In addition, there will be a painted ‘88’ logo on Denver’s sideline.