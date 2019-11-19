Brighton first ski resort to open this season

BRIGHTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Brighton Ski Resort is the first ski resort in Utah to open this season.

Two lifts started running Tuesday, Majestic and Explorer. The lifts will be running seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lift tickets are $54 for adults and youth until more lifts open.

Skiers lined up all morning to be the first down the mountain.

Harrison Brunson has been coming to Brighton since he was a little kid. He and his friend lined up for the grand opening.

“It’s bragging rights, ‘first chair’ bragging rights. No one can be ‘first chair’,” Brunson said.

Jared Winkler, Director of Marketing for Brighton says they want to take advantage of the season.

“Our snowmaking, our lifts crew, and operations crews, everybody has been working extra hard and we have the snow up here, we might as well take advantage of it and let people play on it.”

Brighton is offering a special Bright-N-Early early season pass for $199, good for unlimited skiing and riding between opening day and Dec. 22.

After Dec. 22, the Early pass holders can choose to upgrade to an unlimited 19/20 season pass, applying the amount paid to the purchase.

Children 10 and under ski free with a pass-holding or paying adult.

Visit brightonresort.com/ for more information.

