Utah State runs away from Nevada, 36-10

Utah State’s Savon Scarver (11) celebrates as he returns a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against Nevada during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Having seen what big time college football is all about, Utah State returned to the Mountain West and continued to roll.

Two weeks after suffering a 42-6 loss to now 2nd-ranked LSU, Gerold Brighton rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns, as the Aggies ran away from Nevada at home Saturday night, 36-10.

Gerold Bright had 126 yards rushing and two scores on 15 carries, while Savon Scarver had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, his fifth career kick return for a score.

“It’s always great to win, obviously,” said head coach Gary Andersen. “I thought the defense played outstanding most the night, which was great to see. We finally got some things going there late on offense, which was a huge positive. Savon made a huge play in the football game again, and the other 10 kids on the field did a tremendous job in that situation also. It’s a great victory, we need to keep the roll in the conference alive so we’re able to get that done. I thought the kids handled the bye week well and came back ready to play, and we got the victory.”

The Wolf Pack, on the game’s opening possession, had first-and-goal from the 8 but a holding penalty and a false start forced them to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Brandon Talton. Scarver returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, the first of 36 consecutive points by the Aggies (4-2, 3-0 Mountain West).

Bright scored on runs of 67 and 9 yards — just 84 seconds apart — to make it 36-3 with 10:03 left in the game.

Jaylen Warren added 73 yards on 12 carries, as Utah State racked up 244 yards rushing as a team.

“We played well enough to win, but if we were playing for a Mountain West championship today, I don’t think that would have cut it,” Bright said. “We have to get back to the basics and fundamentals and grind and fix everything.”

Jordan Love struggled throwing the ball, completing just 13 of 31 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown pass to Caleb Repp. He also threw his 9th interception of the season.

Siaosi Mariner led the Aggie receivers with two catches for 53 yards.

But the defense shut the Wolf Pack down. The Aggies sacked Nevada quarterback Malik Henry three times, and forced two interceptions by Shaq Bond and Kevin Meitzenheimer.

“The defense overall played really good team defense,” Andersen said. “That was fun to see. They played with good energy and mojo. They had a little swag and excitement and that was great to see. I think the plan is developing a little bigger every week.”

Utah State’s two losses this year have both come on the road against Power 5 conference teams. The Aggies lost 38-35 to Wake Forest in their season opener and 42-6 to LSU on Oct. 5.

Utah State next plays at Air Force next Saturday.