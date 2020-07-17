Brigham City mother pleads with Utah congress members to bring U.S. Army soldier home

BRIGHAM CITY (ABC4 News) – A Brigham City mother is pleading with Utah’s congress members to help bring her son, a U.S. Army soldier, home from South Korea. He was supposed to return in March before the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt.

Nic, the soldier, requested to conceal his face and last name out of an abundance of caution. He said that he and 40 of his troops completed their duty in South Korea in March and were preparing to head home.

“We packed up everything. They came. We shipped everything home. We’ve been living with nothing for the last four and a half months,” he said.







The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic during that time led to a Stop Movement order from the military, which prohibited them from traveling until June 30th.

“But nothing’s happened and we’re still sitting here. Here it is July and now we’re being told, ‘Hey. You’re going to get involuntarily extended again,'” he said. “We keep getting told it’s going to be approved and it doesn’t. We’re having to jump through all kinds of hoops and by the time we get done filling out all this paperwork, our estimated departure date keeps getting pushed back.”

He said he’s mainly concerned about his wife in Maine, who has a high-risk pregnancy and is due any day now.

“I do miss my family. I miss my wife. It has created extreme hardships for her, who also has our 5-year-old son at home and it’s been extremely hard on the human mental psyche,” said Nic.

He added, “My biggest fear is missing the birth of my second son or that he will be a still born. Even worse, my fear is that my wife won’t make it through the pregnancy and I won’t be there to help in any way.”

That’s why his mother, Heidi who lives in Brigham City is now pleading with Utah’s congress members to help bring Nic and his fellow troops home.

“We’re thousands of miles away from Nic’s wife in Maine and because of COVID-19, we can’t even go help her. It’s just been frustrating,” she said. “If this gets pushed back again, it makes them think, ‘Am I going to be stuck in South Korea forever?'”

She went on to say, “We have service men and women all over the world in this situation and they’re just stuck. We’ve got to have someone that can step in, bring in some light, and at least find out why.”

After ABC4 News reached out on Thursday, Congressman Rob Bishop’s team said Senator Mitt Romney and Senator Mike Lee’s team will take the lead in efforts to bring Nic and his troops home. Bishop’s team will assist however is needed.

“I love being across seas and I love fighting for this country. Nothing makes me prouder. But there’s times to bring soldiers and this is one of those times,” said Nic. “When you tell soldiers to do things and that will allow them to come home, stand behind your word.”