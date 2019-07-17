Brigham City boy selling ‘ice cold beer’ catches attention of police

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A boy in Brigham City caught the attention of police with his twist on a lemonade stand.

The police department posted a picture of the boy holding a sign that says “ICE COLD BEER” but in small letters above “BEER” it says “ROOT.”

Police captioned the photo:

This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand. Yep, he’s selling beer … ROOT BEER, that is. His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good.

This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand. Yep, he’s selling beer … ROOT…Posted by Brigham City Police Department on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Chances are this kid is going places.

What others are clicking on: