POLICE: Husband and wife shot and killed at West Jordan home, suspect at large

WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Police are looking for a suspect in the death of a husband and wife who were shot Saturday.

The incident which police are investigating as a homicide happened at a home near 3200 west 6920 South.

West Jordan Police Department says three children, were in the home at the time of the shooting but were spared. The children are 4-years-old and younger and police say they are in the care of relatives.

The suspect is still at large and may have been injured with a knife, according to police. Investigators closed the road to the public as they were still on scene gathering evidence hours later.

Police investigators on the scene of a possible double homicide in West Jordan







West Jordan Police expect to release the names of the potential victims Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Watch for more information.

