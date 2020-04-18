POLICE: Husband and wife shot and killed at West Jordan home, suspect at large

WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Police are looking for a suspect in the death of a husband and wife who were shot Saturday.
The incident which police are investigating as a homicide happened at a home near 3200 west 6920 South.
West Jordan Police Department says three children, were in the home at the time of the shooting but were spared. The children are 4-years-old and younger and police say they are in the care of relatives.
The suspect is still at large and may have been injured with a knife, according to police. Investigators closed the road to the public as they were still on scene gathering evidence hours later.
West Jordan Police expect to release the names of the potential victims Saturday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Watch for more information.
