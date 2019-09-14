Breaking News: Deer Creek fire shuts down U.S 189 near Heber

UPDATE 06:57 PM – Utah Highway Patrol has issued an update about the road closures related to the Deer Creek Fire. Highway 189 remains closed between mile marker 16 and 25. Officials say the road is closed for safety because of the helicopter crews flying over the area to drop water on the fire. People are advised to avoid the area.

UPDATE 05:50:00 pm – The fire is now estimated to be 50 acres, and has been named the Deer Creek Fire.

A wildfire has broken out near Heber. Here’s what we know so far:

A brush fire is burning on the south side of U.S. 189. The road has been closed. Roads affected are: US 189, SR 113, US 40 1-80 and I-15.

We will update this story as more information becomes available

