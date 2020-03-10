Reports of an explosion at Brigham City storage facility; one unconfirmed fatality

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Brigham City Police Dispatch confirm an explosion at a storage facility near 150 South and 800 West Tuesday morning.

The explosion happened just after 7 a.m. There is one unconfirmed death.

