Suspect dead, K-9 wounded after overnight shooting in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – One suspect is dead and a police K-9 is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Clinton early Saturday morning.

Roy Police Public Information Officer Joshua Taylor tells ABC4 News the incident began at 2 a.m. Saturday morning when an officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Taylor says once the officer began speaking to the two occupants inside the vehicle, the driver sped off. A short pursuit ensued before police called off the chase.

Police found the vehicle in a field a short time later near 2640 North and 1700 West in Clinton. When they approached the vehicle, Taylor said one of the suspects opened fire on the officers.

Officers returned fire. During the exchange of gunfire, police K-9 Mik was hit in the face by a bullet and was taken to a veterinary hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but is expected to recover.

One male suspect died and the other occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation and the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave. Investigators from the Weber County and Davis County Attorney’s Office are on scene to investigate.

*Our article originally stated the shooting happened in Roy. While the incident started in Roy, the actual shooting happened in Clinton. We apologize for the error.*