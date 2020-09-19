Suspect involved in fatal Midvale officer-involved shooting was wanted by police

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – An officer-involved shooting in Midvale after police found a suspect they had been trying to find for a few weeks. He was wanted for robbery and drive-by shootings. The incident has happened near 7200 South and Bingham Junction Blvd.

According to Sgt Melody Gray, ” Officers found the vehicle they spiked the car, the car continued to flee from them running over the sidewalks through barrels, through this construction zone, where it came to rest here in this intersection.”

Images Courtesy Brandy Tenney and AJ Lucero

She continues “The driver and a female passenger got out of the car and ran…southbound, another passenger got out of the car and then produced a handgun and fired a round at officers. Officers then returned fire, the male was a 22-year-old male and we have just received word he is deceased. He was initially transported to a local hospital.”

She said a protocol team has been invoked, Protocol Team 1 will be investigating, they are on scene. She said no officers were injured. The name of the suspect will be released after notification of kin.