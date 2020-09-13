Homes remain under evacuation orders as new wildfire burns above Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE (ABC4 News) – A new wildfire started in the hills above Pleasant Grove Saturday night, not far from where crews battled the Battle Creek Fire in August.

Fire authorities have named this fire the Battle Creek 2 Fire.

Pleasant Grove Fire Department executed evacuations for some homes between 200 South and Grove Creek Drive and East of 1350 East on Saturday.

Come Sunday, 34 homes were still under evacuation order, but, according to Pleasant Grove Fire Department, the fire was not threatening any more homes.

Fire authorities have also ordered the evacuation of Battle Creek Canyon and structures along 1400 East in Pleasant Grove.

Kathy Jo Pollock with the U.S. Forest Service told ABC4 News that the fire started burning at the mouth of Battle Creek Canyon around 8 p.m. on Saturday and was spreading uphill and to the east.

Residents gathered along nearby roadways to watch the bright orange flames spread across the ridge.

Battle Creek 2 Fire burned above Pleasant Grove, Utah Saturday night, near Battle Creek Canyon.

As of the time of this post, it had burned an estimated 100 acres and, according to fire authorities, 30 resources were assigned to battle the fire.

The #BattleCreek2Fire is estimated at 100 acres. 34 homes remain evacuated. Roughly 30 resources are assigned and working to contain the fire.







The #BattleCreek2Fire is growing rapidly and is now estimated at 50 acres. Structures along 1400 E northwest of the fire are being evacuated. #ffslkw — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 13, 2020

NEW START

Resources are suppressing the #BattleCreek2Fire located in Utah County at the mouth of Pleasant Grove Canyon. Estimated at 7 acres. No structures threatened. Battle Creek Canyon is being evacuated. Cause under investigation. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/mNfzUEeGB3 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 13, 2020

