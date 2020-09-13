Homes remain under evacuation orders as new wildfire burns above Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE (ABC4 News) – A new wildfire started in the hills above Pleasant Grove Saturday night, not far from where crews battled the Battle Creek Fire in August.
Fire authorities have named this fire the Battle Creek 2 Fire.
Pleasant Grove Fire Department executed evacuations for some homes between 200 South and Grove Creek Drive and East of 1350 East on Saturday.
Come Sunday, 34 homes were still under evacuation order, but, according to Pleasant Grove Fire Department, the fire was not threatening any more homes.
Fire authorities have also ordered the evacuation of Battle Creek Canyon and structures along 1400 East in Pleasant Grove.
Kathy Jo Pollock with the U.S. Forest Service told ABC4 News that the fire started burning at the mouth of Battle Creek Canyon around 8 p.m. on Saturday and was spreading uphill and to the east.
Residents gathered along nearby roadways to watch the bright orange flames spread across the ridge.
As of the time of this post, it had burned an estimated 100 acres and, according to fire authorities, 30 resources were assigned to battle the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as new information becomes available.