Breakfast and lunch available for students dealing with power outages

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Salt Lake City School District is providing breakfast and lunch for students dealing with power outages.

According to the Salt Lake City School District children up to age 18 can receive a “Lunch Today, Breakfast Tomorrow” combo meal Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s windstorm caused major power outages across the state. As of Wednesday morning, Rocky Mountain Power has restored power to over 70,000 customers, just under 110,000 customers are still without power.

Due to the outages, the Salt Lake City School District announced they will provide meals at the following schools:

Backman Elementary (South Parking Area – Enter from 1500 West)

601 North 1500 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

Clayton Middle (Southeast Parking Area – Located by front doors)

1470 South 1900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

East High School (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 South)

840 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Edison Elementary (U-shaped Driveway – Located in front of the school)

430 South Cheyenne Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Escalante Elementary (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 North)

1810 West 900 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

Liberty Elementary (Southeast Parking Area)

1085 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

M. Lynn Bennion Elementary (Parking Area – Located next to loading docks)

429 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Meadowlark Elementary (Northeast Parking Area)

497 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

Nibley Park School (Main Entrance – Driveway)

2785 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Northwest Middle School (Northeast Parking Area – Located next to the main entrance)

1730 West 1700 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

Rose Park Elementary (West Parking Area – Located next to the main entrance)

1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

West High School (U-shaped Driveway – Located North of building next to cafeteria entrance)

241 North 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

Whittier Elementary (North Parking Area – Enter from Roberta Street)

1600 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

School officials say in efforts to ensure safety, all meals will be prepared, packaged, and delivered by SLCSD staff directly to each family’s vehicle.