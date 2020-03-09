Brazen bandits steal computers from Simply Mac store in Cottonwood Heights during business hours

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Police say bandits wearing masks and gloves walked in to the Simply Mac store in Cottonwood Heights Sunday, cut security cords, and stole Apple laptop computers, according to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

Police say three men wearing masks, gloves and hats went into the store at 6936 Park Centre Drive just before the store closed, cut cords securing the computers, and ran out of the store.

The value of the stolen computers is unknown at this time.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the thieves who were last seen leaving the store in blue or grey 4-door Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle had a temporary license plate and a license plate frame that says “Veteran” and “Wounded Warrior”.

Cottonwood Heights Police Department: 801-840-4000.