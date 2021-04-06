Brant Kuithe determined to help lead Utah to Pac-12 title

Kuithe could have left after last season for the NFL

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Brant Kuithe has the talent to play in the NFL, and he could have left Utah after the abbreviated 2020 season.

But Kuithe said he had unfinished business with the Utes.

“I just sat there and was like, we only won three games,” Kuithe said about the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. “We haven’t won a Pac-12 championship, and that’s the most important goal that’s been here. Every single year, we’ve fallen short of it, so I just came back to win that.”

Kuithe had a monster sophomore season with 602 yards receiving and six touchdowns, to go along with 102 yards rushing and three more touchdowns. Last year, he led the team in receptions with 25, but didn’t score a TD. Kuithe expects a much more productive year this season with an improved Utah offense.

“It wasn’t a great year,” said Kuithe, who has been limited in spring practice because of an unspecified injury. “But I think I improved as a player overall with my body type and learning the system. I think once things come back to normal, I think the team can get some chemistry, and I’m just really looking forward to us playing.”

Especially with the loss of a couple of key receivers in Samson Nacua and Bryan Thompson, Kuithe should be a major part of the Utes passing attack in 2021.

“He’s extremely talented, catches the ball exceptionally well,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. “He runs great routes and is elusive in the open field as you’ve seen many times over the last couple years. He’s a big weapon for us.”

As for the quarterback situation, Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer may be establishing himself as the frontrunner for the starting job with an impressive performance so far in spring ball.

“He’s a proven vet,” said Whittingham. “He’s got a lot of experience under his belt at the Power-5 level. He’s thrown for a ton of yards and won a bunch of games. That’s what we’ve expected. As he continues to digest and assimilate the offense, he gets better and better.”

The Utes spring practice will culminate with the Red-White Spring Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, April 17.