Box truck rollover causes major delays along southbound I-15 near Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A box truck that rolled on the freeway is causing major traffic delays along the southbound I-15 near Orem Monday morning.

According to a tweet posted to @UTHighwayPatrol, they have three lanes blocked near the Orem Center Street exit (mile marker 267) as of 9 a.m. due to the rollover.

There were two passengers in the box truck, one has serious injuries and the other with minor injuries, both were transported to the hospital.

No other vehicles involved. The freeway is expected to be delayed for 2-3 more hours.