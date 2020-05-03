Box Elder County officials investigating discovery of a dead body

Box Elder County, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, May 1st, Box Elder Sheriff’s office was alerted of the discovery of a dead male body in the Salt Wells area, located in rural Box Elder County. The man was identified as 36-year-old Joshua George Haven of Weber County.

The body was discovered by a couple passing by driving in the area. Upon arrival, deputies found the individual deceased and had been at this location for at least several days. The on scene investigation was completed and evidence gathered. The body was taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner in Salt Lake City and an autopsy was performed on Saturday, May 2nd.

This is an ongoing investigation and leads are being followed. The death is being treated as suspicious and no conclusions have reached as to the cause of death.

