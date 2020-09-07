BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Bountiful are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted in connection to a fraud case.
Police say the two individuals in the photos are suspected of cashing checks that were stolen in a vehicle burglary.
If you recognize these individuals, you are asked to call 801-298-6000 or reach us on social media. Reference case 20-2495.
- Crews respond to house fire in Salt Lake City
- Bountiful Police need help identifying suspects in fraud case
- Canyoneering guide seriously injured after falling near Zion National Park
- Can a snake crawl into your mouth while you’re asleep? Here’s what experts say
- Jogger detained in Florida for fitting suspect description offered job by sheriff
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.