Bountiful Police need help identifying suspects in fraud case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Bountiful are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted in connection to a fraud case.

Police say the two individuals in the photos are suspected of cashing checks that were stolen in a vehicle burglary.

If you recognize these individuals, you are asked to call 801-298-6000 or reach us on social media. Reference case 20-2495.

