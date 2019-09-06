Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are hoping to identify a man caught on video setting fire to a car in Bountiful Friday morning.

In a post on the Bountiful Police Department Facebook Page, the vehicle fire was reported at 20 South 200 East at 6:25 a.m.

Police Officers and South Davis Metro Fire personnel responded to find a fully engulfed blue Hyundai which was stolen from a residence in Bountiful.

A witness said he saw a man run from the scene, and a video from a neighboring residence shows a man running away from the area with his clothing on fire.

Officers located charred clothing discarded as the suspect fled and it is believed the suspect will have substantial burn injuries.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000.

