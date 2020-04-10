Bottled water available for Magna residents affected by water boil advisory

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Magna Water District issued a water boil order Thursday. The order was put in place after they discovered a raccoon in one of the storage tanks.

The boil order is in place for all Magna Metro Township and portions of West Valley City located between 7200 West and 5600 West and 2820 South and 2100 South. In addition, it applies to portions of Salt Lake City located between 7600 West and 7200 West and 2100 South and 1300 South.

On Friday, officials with Magna City released there will be bottled water available for residents on April 10, 2020, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 8885 West 3500 South.

For residents unable to pick up water please contact 801-250-2118 to make other arrangements.

What others are clicking on: