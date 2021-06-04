Both Gach returning to the Runnin’ Utes

Utah guard Both Gach (11) against California during an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – A familiar face is coming back to the Runnin’ Utes.

After playing last season for the University of Minnesota, Both Gach is returning to the Utah basketball team for the 2021-22 season.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that Both will be joining our Runnin’ Utes basketball family,” said first year head coach Craig Smith. “Obviously with this being his second stint, Both brings a knowledge of what our Utah brand is all about. He brings size, length and elite athleticism to our backcourt in addition to his wealth of experience. I’ve recruited Both at each stop and you know what they say, third times a charm!”

Gach averaged 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting .401 from the field and .808 from the stripe last season with the Golden Gophers. The 6-6 guard played in all 29 games, and started in 16 of them while averaging 22.7 minutes of action on the floor.

Gach started his collegiate career with the Utes and played two seasons under Larry Krystkowiak before transferring closer to home in Minnesota. In his first two collegiate seasons at Utah, Gach averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

His sophomore season was Gach’s best, when he averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists while checking in as the team’s second-leading scorer.

The signing of Gach now makes him the sixth signee for Smith since his arrival joining David Jenkins Jr., Marco Anthony, Gabe Madsen, Rollie Worster and Bostyn Holt.