Both Gach leaving Utes basketball program

Gach will either stay in NBA Draft or transfer to another school

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Sophomore guard Both Gach is not coming back to the University of Utah.

Gach, who last month declared for the NBA Draft, announced that even if he pulls his name out, he will transfer to another school.

The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman of The Stadium.

Utah sophomore guard Both Gach, who declared for the NBA Draft, told me he will transfer if he removes his name. Sophomore guard averaged 10.7 points this past season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 15, 2020

Gach was Utah’s second leading scorer last season at 10.7 points per game. The 6-foot-6 guard also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, but was an erratic shooter for most of the year. During one stretch in Pac-12 play, Gach made just two of 35 shots from three-point range.

The news appeared to catch Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak by surprise. Krystkowiak released the following statement Thursday night:

“We have been very supportive of Both entering the NBA Draft to obtain valuable evaluations from team personnel these past two months so this comes as a surprise to myself and our staff after learning of Both’s intentions to transfer.

Although the decision by Both to leave was not something we had planned or hoped for, our program continues to move forward with our players who are driven and excited to be a part of our Utah Basketball family.

Sometimes one’s individual desires and goals don’t always align with the program they are a part of. However, our focus is and continues to be the players who are fully committed to our program, including our incoming recruiting class.”

Utes leading scorer Timmy Allen also declared for the NBA Draft, but could still return to school.

The NBA extended the deadline from June 3rd to withdraw from the draft, but has not decided on a new deadline as of yet.

7-foot-4-inch center Matt Van Komen announced he was entering the transfer portal at the end of last season.