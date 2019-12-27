Bomb threat evacuates Saratoga Springs Walmart

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Walmart in Saratoga Springs was evacuated Thursday evening.

Officials say the received reports of a possible bomb threat and decided to evacaute the premises as a precaution.

The bomb squad was called to the scene.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss