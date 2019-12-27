Bomb threat evacuates Saratoga Springs Walmart

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Walmart in Saratoga Springs was evacuated Thursday evening.

Officials say the received reports of a possible bomb threat and decided to evacaute the premises as a precaution.

Please avoid the Saratoga Springs @Walmart and area at this time. Police received threat of a bomb. Walmart evacuated the store. Police are on the scene with Utah County bomb squad to investigate and verify if there is a real threat. Follow here for updates. Thank you. — Saratoga Springs UT (@saratogasprngut) December 27, 2019

The bomb squad was called to the scene.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

