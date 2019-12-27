Bomb threat evacuates Saratoga Springs Walmart

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Walmart in Saratoga Springs was evacuated Thursday evening.
Officials say the received reports of a possible bomb threat and decided to evacaute the premises as a precaution.
The bomb squad was called to the scene.
Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.
