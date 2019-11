WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Ogden Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

Last year there were several bomb threats at the courthouse, but none of them were found credible.

In April, two people were arrested in connection to those threats.

No word on the credibility of Wednesday’s threat. Bomb crews are on scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

