Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic to have season-ending wrist surgery

Bogdanovic is expected to be ready for start of 2020-21 season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – If the NBA season resumes, Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will not be a part of it.

Bogdanovic will have surgery on his wrist Tuesday in New York, and will miss the remainder of the season, if and when it does resume.

Bogdanovic is expected to make a full recovery for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Bogdanovic, 31, is averaging 20.2 points per game this season and is Utah’s second-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds, while shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range and 45 percent from the field overall.

This past off-season, Bogdanovic signed a 4-year, $73-million free agent deal with the Jazz, and will earn $18.7 million for the next three seasons.

If the season does resume, this will be a big dent in the Jazz hopes to make a deep playoff run. Utah is currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Bogdanovic reportedly injured his right wrist late in 2019 and played through it for the rest of the season. Sources tell ESPN that his discomfort re-emerged during the NBA’s hiatus, prompting the team to decide to shut him down and have him undergo surgery. The Jazz have an eye toward the long term, since the forward is in the first season of a four-year deal.

Mitchell expressed his thoughts about losing Bogdanovic on Twitter, saying Bogdanovic is one of the toughest dudes he knows.

Salute to my brotha @44Bojan for fighting through for us all year… one of the toughest dudes I know!! Get right and ready for next season💯💯🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 18, 2020

Bogdanovic had two very memorable moments with the Jazz, hitting two game-winning buzzer-beaters against Milwaukee on November 8th, and at Houston on February 9th.

Bogdanovic played the first five seasons of his NBA career with Brooklyn, Washington and Indiana.