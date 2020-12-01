Bojan Bogdanovic hopes to be back to full strength soon

Bogdanovic had wrist surgery in May, but may not be ready for start of the season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz tipped off training on Tuesday, and a welcome site was starting forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic played with pain in his shooting wrist of most of last season, and it took some convincing by the Jazz for him to miss the playoffs and have surgery, which he did in May.

“I wanted to be there,” Bogdanovic said about the playoffs in Orlando. “I was the first one trying to talk everybody into letting me play in the playoffs. But I think this was the smart decision. It was better for the team to have a healthy team at the beginning of this season.”

After spending the two months in a cast this summer, Bogdanovic is almost back to having full range of motion. But he is not sure if he will be ready for the start of the regular season in three weeks.

“My wrist is getting better,” he said. “We will need to re-evaluate my situation when we start with contact practices. So I cannot tell you exactly is I’m going to be ready or not for the beginning of the season. This is the first time I have had any major injury, so it’s been tough for me mentally. But like I said, I’m getting better, and I hope that I will be back soon.”

The Jazz definitely missed Bogdanovic’s 20 points per game in their first round playoff loss to Denver. But as good of a shooter as Bogdanovic is, head coach Quin Snyder wants to post him up a little more this season.

“Bojan’s ability to space, his ability to shoot off screens, we’re going to try to use him on the post more this year,” Snyder said. “I think that’s an area if you look throughout the season where he can be even more effective. He can score in a lot of different ways.”

Bogdanovic is happy most of last year’s team is still in tact, along with the addition of long-time Jazz forward Derrick Favors, which may allow Bogdanovic to play the small forward position again.

“They kept all the core guys, and we are one more year together,” Bogdanovic said. “So I think it’s going to be easy for all of us to adjust. I mean, we’re going to probably play the same style of basketball.”