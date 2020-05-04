Boiler at Little America Hotel explodes, main street closed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A boiler at Little America Hotel exploded, causing the hotel to be evacuated and the closure of Main Street.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, the incident happened just after 10 a.m. at 500 S Main St. Fire officials and police evacuated the hotel and at this time and there is some continued concern about the lingering smell of natural gas.

Two individuals were transported to the hospital. An updated on their condition was not given.

Police have closed Main Street in both directions between 500 and 600 South. Northbound West Temple is also closed between 500 South and West Temple as a precaution.

Fire officials said everything is under control at this time.

Boiler’s in hotels and building are used to heat for a lot of people, like workers and guests, are very large and can be extremely dangerous and deadly if they explode.

