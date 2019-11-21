Bogdanovic scores 30 as Jazz win rematch against Minnesota, 103-95

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) celebrates his 3-point basket while Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts during the fourth quarter during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in Minneapolis. Utah won 103-95. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – What a difference 48 hours makes.

Two days after losing at home to Minnesota, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points, while Donovan Mitchell added 26 and the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-95 on Wednesday night to snap a 2-game losing skid.

Bogdanovic and Mitchell each hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Bogdanovic was 6 of 11 from 3-point range, and Mitchell 5 of 10 to help Utah rebound for a home loss to Minnesota on Monday night.

With the Wolves misfiring on 31 of their 45 attempts from the perimeter Wednesday night, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell led a 3-point spree in the fourth quarter to help the Jazz to a 103-95 victory. Bogdanovic scored 30 points, Mitchell added 26 and the Jazz split the home-and-home series.

“I thought we touched a little bit tonight about the way we can play,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “We were able to generate some 3s, and obviously Bojan. We had two stretches where it was tough for us and I thought our guys responded when the game got close.”

Minnesota led by six in the fourth quarter before Utah used a 12-0 run to take the lead for good.

Mitchell hit a 3 with 5:09 left to give the Jazz a six-point lead.

“It all started with us penetrating the lane and having eyes out for our shooters,” Jeff Green said. “We have the shooters and if they try to take away one thing with a lob to Rudy (Gobert), it leaves shooters open. … It was big time for us.”

Andrew Wiggins had 22 points for Minnesota after missing three games because of personal reasons and an illness. Karl-Anthony Towns was held to 14 points and struggled with foul trouble most of the night.

It was a far cry from Monday night, when Towns hit tied a career-high with seven 3s and had 29 points in Minnesota’s 112-102 win. On Wednesday, he didn’t hit double figures until a 3 with 4:34 remaining, but Utah answered with back-to-back triples from Bogdanovic and Mike Conley to make it 94-85 at the 3:28 mark.

“You can tell … there was an emphasis on taking Karl out of it,” Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said.

Conley had 16 points for the Jazz, and Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Utah led by nine before Kelan Martin keyed a 12-0 run that put the Wolves up early in the fourth.

“Just missed a lot of easy shots, a lot of shots that I usually make, or would feel better. They didn’t feel as good today,” Wiggins said.

Mitchell bounced back after a sub-par night Monday when he scored 17 points on 5 for 23 shooting. He credited a trash-talking Minnesota fan for some extra motivation.

“I just said, ‘just wait because eventually it’ll happen,’” Mitchell said. “I think it’s just one of those things you just have to have fun with in the game. I thank him because I was kind of struggling.”

Gobert blocked five shots for the second time in three games.

The Jazz (9-5) next host Golden State Friday night at 7:00 p.m.