Bogdanovic scores 26 points as Jazz beat Charlotte for 5th straight win, 114-107

Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, left, and Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) dive for a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Utah won 114-107. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE (ABC4 Sports) – With his team trailing by eight points at halftime, Jazz coach Quin Snyder showed his players some clips from the first half when they were missing players in the corners for wide open 3s.

Utah fixed those mistakes in the second half and rallied for another victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds and the Jazz shot 10 of 19 from 3-point range in the second half to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-107 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for the Jazz (18-11), and Joe Ingles had 14 points, including two pivotal 3s in the fourth quarter.

“It was about keeping it simple and making the simple read,” Mitchell said. “And we ended up doing that in the second half.”

Snyder wasn’t around to see his strategy fully come to fruition after being ejected midway through the fourth quarter after arguing for a call.

“We have an unselfish team we just have to be aware of what the defense is doing and where the rotations are and how to find people,” Snyder said. “I think when we have that awareness we are a team that’s willing to move the ball, and that’s what happened, the ball the started moving and our guys got open looks.”

Bogdanovic finished 7 of 12 from the field and made all eight free throws.

“I have never seen a guy that everyone on the bench, every time he gets it, yelled at him to shoot, and he usually does at the right times particularly,” Snyder said. “When the game gets close, he is at his best.”

Terry Rozier, who was coming off a career-high 35 points in a 100-98 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday night, had 29 points for the Hornets (13-19). Devonte Graham added 22 points.

“Obviously it’s tough to be a team that lives and dies by the 3 when they’re hitting,” Rozier said of the Jazz. “So you try to stay locked in for 40 minutes, but sometimes you can’t do anything about it. All the credit goes to them for knocking down shots.”

Added Hornets coach James Borrego: “They’ve got multiple ball handlers with size that can pass over our defense. Give them credit, they kicked it, they made shots.”

The Hornets played one of their better first halves of basketball, shooting 58% from the field to build a 64-56 lead behind 25 total points from Graham and Rozier.

But the Jazz battled back to take the lead for good with 9:15 remaining when Ingles knocked down a 3 after a turnover by the Hornets. Bogdanovic knocked down a 3 to help push the lead to eight points, and Gobert had a dunk with 16 seconds left to help seal the win.

The Jazz wrap up their 3-game road trip Monday at Miami.