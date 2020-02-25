WATCH: Bodycam video released in February shooting that left woman dead, officer injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police released body-camera in connection to an officer-involved shooting that left one woman dead and an officer injured.

Photo courtesy: Friends of Natalie Thurber

When officers arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. on February 10th near 100 South 300 East, they reportedly found 34-year-old Natalie Thurber, dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect, Michael Tyson Nance, 30, appeared to have fled out a back door, arresting documents state.

Before entering the apartment officers reportedly heard gunshots coming from inside. One bullet hit one of the officers in the leg and two other officers returned fire from the exterior of the complex, police said.

The suspect was found and arrested shortly after with what is to believe a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but he survived.

He faces charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Tuesday, the Salt Lake City Police Department released the body cam video.

Watch here:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

