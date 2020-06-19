Body of Utah airman killed during training exercise returns to U.S.

(CNN Newsource/ABC4 News)- The body of a Utah Air Force pilot who was killed during a training exercise off the coast of northern England Monday returned to the U.S.

1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen was on a routine training mission when his F-15 fighter jet crashed.

Allen was from Perry, Utah.

He is survived by his wife and parents.

His wife, Hannah Allen, shared photos on Facebook. She says the rest of her life will be a tribute to Kenneth. His friends say he was optimistic and would always brighten up a room.

Follow the Flag will be doing a ceremony for Allen’s similar to Officer Nate Lyday’s. The family has not chosen a date for that yet.