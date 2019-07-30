Body of Hurricane paraglider found

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)-Search and rescue crews found the body of a paraglider Monday night after he was reported an hour overdue.

Officials say the pilot took off from the Dixie Springs subdivision near Sand Hollow State Park, so they started the search from there.

Eventually, crews were able to find the man’s last known GPS coordinates. Soon after his body was located.

Police say the man was 38 years old from Hurricane. His identity has not been released.

Detectives are reviewing video the man had with him to figure what caused the crash.

