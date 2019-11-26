Live Now
Body of 33-year-old Holladay man pulled from Utah hot springs

by: Jennifer Gardiner

MEADOW, Utah (ABC4 News) – The body of a 33-year-old Holladay man was pulled from hot springs in Utah after authorities said he went under the water and became trapped under a ledge.

According to Millard County Sheriff Lt. Robert Clark, the incident happened at 4 a.m. Sunday at the hot springs near Meadow.

Clark said Joseph Avery Buttrill-MacGregor was with his brother and another individual swimming at the hot springs when while swimming, he went down under a ledge. After the victim did not resurface a couple of minutes later, those with him called 911 for help.

Authorities could not locate the man, so a diver was called in to assist.

He was able to locate the man’s body about an hour later. His body was taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.

