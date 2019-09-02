Newsfore Opt-In Form

Body found in Zion National Park after medical call

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Photo courtesy St. George News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Search and rescue teams with the Washington County Sheriff’s office recovered the body of a man who died after experiencing a medical issue on Saturday, according to St. George News.

Crews were contacted just after 5 p.m. after a 59-year-old man visiting from California was canyoneering in Orderville Canyon and suffered a medical emergency.

The man died before crews could reach him.

Crews stayed the night in the canyon and a helicopter was called in to assist recover the man’s body.

The identity of the man has not been released.

