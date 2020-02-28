Body found in Sand Hollow State Park identified as missing teen

SAND HOLLOW STATE PARK (ABC4 News) – The Medical Examiner’s Office has now identified the Salt Lake County man found dead at the bottom of a reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park.

Officials recovered the body of 19-year-old Carlos Rodrigo Brambila Thursday in the “jumping

rocks” area of the park. Initially, the search began as a missing person’s report.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office sent out the missing person’s report on Wednesday after family members had not heard from him.

Early Thursday morning, Brambila’s vehicle was located at the boat ramp parking lot near the jumping rocks area on the northeast side of the reservoir, which they believe had been there since Monday afternoon.

Washington County Search and Rescue teams say they had to use an underwater drone to scan the bottom of the reservoir, locate the victim’s body, and gather all the evidence —- all before their dive teams had to plunge into 45-degree water to recover him.

Utah State Parks law enforcement rangers, along with members of the Washington County SAR

team, recovered Brambila’s body about 15 feet from shore in approximately 13

feet of water.

Jumping off the cliffside into the reservoir is permitted by the park in this area.

The incident remains under investigation.

As spring break is just around the corner, park officials say they’re urging everyone to swim in groups, come out with some friends, and be aware of their abilities at the reservoir.

