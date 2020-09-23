Body found in pond near Miller Estate Apartments in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A body was found in a pond at Miller Estate Apartments near 48th South and 7th East in Murray Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that the body pulled from the pond was an adult male and the incident is under investigation. The police are considering the man’s death suspicious.
Maintenance workers found the body in the pond around noon and told police that they at first considered it fake with Halloween drawing near.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
