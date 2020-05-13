Body found in Ogden Canyon, death ruled suspicious

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A woman’s body was found in Ogden Canyon Tuesday evening.

Investigators say they received a 911 call around 6 p.m. that the body was in the area of 400 Ogden Canyon. The death is being investigated as suspicious.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything “suspicious” in the area recently to contact the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at 801-778-6631.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

