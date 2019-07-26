Body cam to be released in deadly officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The Salt Lake City Police Department will release body cam video of an officer shot by friendly fire earlier this month Friday.
Investigators say officers were responding to reports of a man having a mental health episode at an apartment complex.
While the officers were responding to the call, the suspect presented a weapon, police say.
The suspect, 43-year-old Michael Brand, was shot and killed by officers. An officer was hit during the shooting but is recovering.
The video will be released during a press conference Friday morning at 10 a.m. You can watch that live here.
