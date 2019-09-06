Body cam to be released after deadly officer-involved shooting at West Valley City Hall

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News)- Police are releasing body camera footage after a man was shot and killed in the West Valley City Hall building last month.

Police said on August 23rd officers responded to a call regarding a DUI at a business in the area of 2900 South Redwood Road.

The caller reported that Chad Michael Breinholt, the boyfriend of a fellow employee, was intoxicated and causing problems at the place of business, officials said.

When officers responded they said Breinholt had been driving intoxicated. He was arrested and taken to the West Valley City Police Department DUI processing room in the basement of city hall located at 3600 Constitution Blvd.

WVCPD Public Information Officer Roxeanne Vainuku said at some point during the intake process an altercation took place. One officer fired his weapon and struck the suspect—killing him.

The video released Friday may answer some questions about the incident.

