Body cam in Roy deadly officer-involved shooting released

Warning video may be disturbing to some

ROY (ABC4 News)- The Ogden Police Department has released footage of a deadly Roy shooting involving their officers last month.

On July 31st police said Donald Lee Joseph, 37, was shot and killed after investigators say he came at officers with a knife.

A press release from the Ogden Police Department said that at 1:50 a.m., an Ogden Police K9 Unit was called to assist Roy City Police with an aggravated robbery that was in progress at a medical clinic in Roy.

A call was made to 9-1-1 stating that a suspect had broken into the Ridgeview Pharmacy of the Tanner Clinic and that the caller was frightened and hiding in a room inside the clinic.

Once the Ogden Police K9 Officer arrived, the two agencies spoke, and the decision was made to enter the Tanner Clinic in order to protect the person inside from potential violence.

The K9 officer released the dog into the business and the dog, along with other police officers, started searching for the suspect. It’s then that the press release states the suspect attacked the officers with a weapon at close range.

The video released Friday shows the moment the shooting took place.

Police said once attacked, the Ogden Police Department K-9 officer, fired several rounds in self-defense, hitting the suspect. The suspect was transported to a nearby emergency room where he later died.

Police officers first went in, they shot the suspect with a bean bag gun in attempts to stop him, but he came at them with a knife. That’s when he was shot.

