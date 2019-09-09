Bodies of missing Orem mom and son believed found in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Authorities have confirmed they believe the bodies of a missing mom and her 3-year-old son have been found in Juab County, according to a press release issued by the Orem Police Department.

Lt. Trent Colledge said on Friday, the Orem Police, Juab County Sheriff’s Department and Search and Rescue teams, along with the FBI, were assisting in trying to locate their bodies when the Juab County Search and Rescue Team came across what they believed to be a shallow grave in an area about 5 miles south of the city of Eureka.

Human remains were found inside this shallow grave.

“The remains were extracted under a joint effort involving the Orem Police Department, the FBI, the Juab County Sheriff’s Office, and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. Those remains have now been examined by the Medical Examiner’s Office and have been preliminarily identified as belonging to both Emily and Gabe,” said the release.

“Our hearts also go out to the families of Emily and Gabe. We hope that these efforts have brought some peace and comfort into your lives.”

In August, Christopher Poulson, who was arrested in Hawaii in 2017, admitted to killing Emily Almiron and her son Gabriel in 2015.

As part of his plea deal, he was to help authorities in locating their bodies.

Investigators said on September 8, 2015, Poulson was high on meth and caring for 3-year-old Gabriel while his mother Emily was at school. While Gabriel was in Poulson’s care, Poulson “injured him severely.” Realizing the child’s injuries were serious, he put him to bed hoping he would recover by morning.

Emily returned home, and she also went to bed. In the early morning hours of September 9th, Poulson checked on Gabriel and realized he had died during the night.



“At that point, he panicked and shot Emily, killing her,” Deputy Utah County Attorney Lance Bastian said.

Bastian said Poulson ultimately confessed and agreed to the plea deal on Tuesday because of the strong case and evidence prosecutors had against him.

