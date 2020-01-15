Bodie Reeder named new offensive coordinator at Utah State

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Gary Andersen has made some changes on his football coaching staff.

Andersen announced Wednesday the hiring of Bodie Reeder as the Aggies’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while current assistants Stacy Collins and Frank Maile will now serve as co-defensive coordinators.

Reeder takes over for Mike Sanford, who was the offensive coordinator last year during Utah State’s 7-6 season.

Collins will coach the secondary and Maile will coach the defensive line, while Mike Caputo will move to the offensive side of the ball and coach the tight ends. Last year’s defensive coordinator, Justin Ena, will stay on the staff and coach the inside linebackers.

Reeder comes to Utah State after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at both North Texas (2019) and Eastern Washington (2017-18). Reeder also spent three seasons (2014-16) as an offensive quality control coach at Oklahoma State and four seasons (2011-14) as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wisconsin-Stout. Reeder began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Eastern Illinois for two seasons (2010-11).

As the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Texas this past season, the Mean Green averaged 30.3 points and ranked 27th in the nation and second in Conference USA in passing yards per game (283.3). UNT also led Conference USA with 33 touchdown passes, which ranked 15th nationally, while its points per game average was the fourth-best in the league.

As the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Washington, Reeder helped the Eagles reach the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) title game in 2018 after winning the Big Sky Championship. That year, EWU averaged 528.2 yards and 43.1 points per game to rank third and fourth in the nation at the FCS level, respectively. In 2017, EWU was eighth in the FCS in passing (320.5 per game), fifth in total offense (476.7), 14th in scoring (34.5 points per game) and 11th in third down conversions (46.1 percent).

During the 2018 season at Eastern Washington, the Eagles’ offense set a school record with 623 point scored, which included six games of at least 50 points scored. Furthermore, EWU produced at least 600 yards of total offense five times that season and set school records with 3,839 rushing yards (255.9 ypg) and 41 rushing touchdowns.

Collins returns to the defensive side of the ball after spending the 2019 season working with the running backs. Collins, who is entering his fifth season at Utah State, spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons working with the inside linebackers. Overall, Collins has 22 years of collegiate coaching experience, which includes four years as a head coach and five more years as a defensive coordinator.

Maile also returns to the defensive side of the ball after serving as the tight ends coach in 2018. This will be Maile’s second stint as co-defensive coordinator at Utah State as he served in that capacity for three seasons from 2016-18. In all, Maile has nine years of collegiate coaching experience, with eight of those being as a defensive line coach.