Newsfore Opt-In Form

Bobcat family spotted in Millcreek neighborhood

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

A Bobcat family makes its presence known in a Millcreek neighborhood. Hear from the woman who spotted them on ABC4 News at 6.

Video courtesy: Zoe Tsoutsounis 

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS