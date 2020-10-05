Boating accident at Sand Hollow Reservoir leaves one in critical condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An accident at Sand Hollow Reservoir has left one person in critical condition.

According to Park Manager Jonathan Hunt, Utah State Park Rangers received a 911 call Monday with screaming in the background and a report of a possible drowning.

Hunt says that it appeared that there was a boating collision on the water. People nearby helped the family that was involved in the incident and took them to shore and began CPR and other live saving efforts.

Hurricane Medical arrived at the reservoir and took three people to the hospital. One patient sustained very serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Hunt told ABC4 News that the three people injured were from Arizona.

