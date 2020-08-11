Bluffdale police responding to fatal crash on Redwood road

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Bluffdale are responding to a fatal crash on Redwood Road Tuesday afternoon.

Bluffdale Police Lt. Roger Williams said just after 1 p.m. they were called to a crash at 14400 South Redwood Road.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a truck was traveling at a high rate of speed north on Redwood Road while on the inside lane when he made a rapid movement and veered across the lanes and hit a power pole. The driver of the truck died on impact.

Williams said right now they have no idea why the man veered across traffic and are unsure if drugs or alochol was involved. No other vehicles were hit during the incident.

14400 South is closed Northbound and will remain shut down until around 5 p.m. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

The man’s identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.