Bluffdale police hoping to identify suspects in multiple car burglaries

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Bluffdale are asking the public for help in identifying car burglars caught on surveillance footage.
Police released the video that was captured during several vehicle burglaries that occurred in the area.
A surveillance video shows a suspect canvassing the area previously and then coming back with a window punch. “A few seconds later he had the valuables from the car and was gone.”
Take the time to remove your valuables from your vehicle. Even if it’s just a backpack full of clothes they will break a window for it.
You can see the video on the Bluffdale Facebook as due to their privacy restrictions we are unable to attach it here.
If you recognize these individuals please contact Bluffdale Police at (801)794-3970.
The Bluffdale Police Department issued a warning on their Facebook:
We are seeing an increase in vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts. Please take the time to help decrease these crimes by following the simple procedures below. Make sure your garage door is closed so you don’t lose your favorite golf clubs or bicycle. Last but the most important thing of all, please DO NOT leave your car keys in your unlocked vehicle!
