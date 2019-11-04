BLM selling permits to cut down your own Christmas trees starting Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Monday, Utah’s BLM offices will begin selling Christmas tree permits for the 2019 season.

Permits can be obtained in person Monday – Friday during normal business hours, excluding federal holidays.

Permittees will be provided with maps and directions to help them locate their prefect tree. The permits are valid on BLM-managed public lands only.

For more information on office locations around Utah, rules and regulations you can visit their website.

Christmas Tree Cutting Tips

Stay on designated roads and respect private land. Some tree cutting areas may be inaccessible after snowfall – early season cutting is advisable.

Be prepared! Tree-cutters traveling through Utah’s public lands should be prepared for poor road conditions or inclement weather. Make sure you have everything you need for an outdoor venture including warm clothes, food, water, and safety equipment.

Let someone know where you’ll be going and when you plan to return. If you get stranded, call for help, and stay with your group and vehicle until help arrives.

Please dispose of trees properly. Consider composting or using the tree as firewood, if those are options available to you.

Keep in mind that hunting seasons are usually open during these times, so wearing bright colors is advisable.

