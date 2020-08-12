Blind man struggling to find a job becomes a Staker Hatter apprentice

OGDEN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A blind Ogden man has taken his disability and turned it to an ability, with his sense of touch, by making customized hats.

Casey Scoffield said “I had been looking for a job, for the past 10 months plus, and you know this whole COVID thing started, and it became impossible.”

Casey Scoffield says after a long day of being rejected from jobs, he walked into one small business, Staker Hats, to get his hat fixed.

“Was kind of asking if I would give him a chance or give him a shot on showing him how to do it, so I thought, ‘yeah why not?’ he was talking about how hard and difficult it was to get a job because people didn’t want to hire a blind person, so I didn’t want to be another disappointment to him,” said Craig Staker, owner of Staker Custom Hats.

Craig Staker says even though his small business is struggling during the pandemic, he saw an opportunity to help someone else.

“This comes on top of my friend just dying, me getting turned down from a job for the second time, and I just about cried, I just, ‘thank you sir, thank you so much,” said Scoffield.

Scoffield says because of the outbreak, using his sense of touch, is limited. But not here.

“You don’t necessarily need to see, to do this job, it’s mostly relying on touch. You want to make sure there are no flaws, no dings, no dents,” said Scoffield.

“His disability is an actually an ability, he’s a little more hypersensitive to the touch than most of us are,” said Staker.

A trade off, where Casey gets to make his own hats for free and Staker gets to share his passion for cowboy history and the Midwest.

“A lot of us look around in the world today and COVID, and everything that’s going on I think a lot people just think it just looks so hopeless, and I’m just here to tell ya, I’m standing here to tell ya my friend, nothing is hopeless,” said Scoffield.

For more information on Staker Custom Hats go to www.stakerhats.com