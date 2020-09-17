Black Lives Matter Utah event turns confrontational

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A confrontation occurred at a Black Lives Matter Utah protest in West Valley City that ended with protesters being sprayed with aerosol spray by a counter-protester Wednesday night.

Police say 50 people assembled to protest outside the police department building at 6:30 p.m.

At about 7:10 p.m., there was a confrontation between the two groups, which included pushing, according to police. It is reported that some person brandished a weapon.

Police say they have been interviewing people as well as collecting witness statements and video evidence to understand everything that happened.

At this time, it appears the suspect in the case will face multiple assault charges, according to police.