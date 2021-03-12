Black Lives Matter raises $25K to bail out Ogden teen

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Black Lives Matter raised 25,000 dollars to release an Ogden teen from jail this week, while he awaits his next court date after being accused of shooting and killing his best friend.

18-year-old Brandon Parker is charged with first-degree felony murder after killing 16-year-old Caden Ferguson on March 14, 2020. Parker was 17 at the time of the murder and is pleading not guilty.

“About a year ago, Brandon Parker’s mom reached out to Black Lives Matter, she told us that her son had accidentally shot his best friend,” says Lex Scott, founder of Utah Black Lives Matter.

According to documents, he was also charged with 3rd degree felony, use of a firearm by restricted person, 2nd degree felony of theft by receiving stolen property, and 2nd degree felony of obstruction of justice.

“Gun accidents happen all the time and instead of taking two young lives, we believe that Brandon should be able to live a fruitful and productive life in society,” says Scott.

Scott believes the severity of his charges are racially motivated.

“Brandon Parker is Black and his best friend was White and feel like if the races were reversed, Brandon wouldn’t be charged, because accidents do happen,” says Scott.

Documents also state Parker was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.

“Brandon feels so badly about what happened, he would do anything to take it back, he misses his friend,” says Scott.

Scott says Black Lives Matter and Utah Against Police Brutality helped raise the $25,000 after hearing Parker’s side of the story.

“We do believe that race is playing a major factor in this case and that the DA was going to lock up a Black kid for life, well Black Lives Matter is here and we will continue to fight for Brandon Parker,” says Scott.

Scott says the organization is looking into bail reform after Parker’s bail bond was set at $250,000 dollars. She also hopes Parker can be an example of how to be safer with guns.

Parker’s pretrial hearing is set for March 24 and his trial is expected to begin May 24.